Tiskilwa Historical Society to host ‘Places to Experience our Cultural History’ program May 8

Tiskilwa Historical Society will host a Places to Experience out Cultural History program at 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Museum on Main at 110 E. Main St. in Tiskilwa.

Professor Emeritus at Augustana College, Norman Moline, will share his thoughts on the state’s historic sites in a program of photos and facts. Moline looks to encourage audience members to explore Illinois’ hidden gems and experience cultural history.

“I want listeners to come away with the feeling that our cultural history is literally right before our eyes and we can experience it in person,” Moline said.

After giving an overview of history-related national monuments and historic landmarks of statewide significance, Moline will focus on a few key landmarks and historic places in Bureau County and neighboring areas.

In the 1960s, the National Park Service began determining historic designations, along with several national monuments, trails, heritage corridors, and historic landmarks. There are now more that 1,900 designated in Illinois.

Moline appears in Tiskilwa through a grant from the Illinois Humanities Council’s Road Scholars. Events at Museum on Main are free of charge and open to the public. The presentation will be followed by refreshments and social time in the museum galleries.