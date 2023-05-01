Bureau County Historical Society to host WWI hero presentation and open military exhibit May 6

The Bureau County Historical Society will host a presentation honoring Bureau County native U.S. Sen. C. Wayland Brooks, a decorated World War I hero, at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. The event is free and open to the public.

The presentation is in conjunction with the historical society’s upcoming National Military Appreciation Month exhibit, which will open to the public the same day at the Newell-Bryant Museum, 634 S. Pleasant St.

The speaker, Jim Dunn, will give a slide presentation touching upon Brooks’ eight years in the U.S. Senate in the 1940s while focusing more intensely on Brooks’ service in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1917 until 1919.

Brooks rose from private to first lieutenant during World War I and he played a crucial role as the Marines attacked German soldiers at Belleau Wood and halted their advance upon Paris in June 1918.

“66 years after his death in 1957, Wayland Brooks’ name has sunk into relative obscurity,” Dunn said. “That’s unfortunate. He is a Bureau County native of courage and achievement who gave much for his country. His life story deserves to be rediscovered, respected and retold.”

Dunn retired as editor and general manager of the Bureau County Republican newspaper in 2020 after a 42-year career in community journalism. He was elected to the Bureau County Historical Society Board in 2021 and serves as its president.

“C. Wayland Brooks is one of many individuals from Bureau County who had an impact on our nation,” Lex Poppens, Bureau County Historical Society Executive Director, said. “Our upcoming veterans exhibit will share other stories to museum patrons.”

The new Veterans Exhibit opens on May 6 and runs through May 31 and is located at the Newell Bryant Museum. The exhibit will feature military heroes with a connection to the Bureau County area.

Admission is free to current and former veterans as well as BCHS members. For information, visit bureauhistory.org.