Princeton Rotary’s 2nd annual Shrimp and Brew Hullabaloo returns June 3

Princeton Rotary Club will return with its second annual Shrimp and Brew Hullabaloo from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Princeton’s Rotary Park. The event will feature food, drinks and seven hours of live music.

Rotarians will prepare and serve grilled and fried shrimp boats and other food trucks will also be on site. Kids activities will also be available between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Princeton High School Scholarship Fund and various community groups through the Love our Community Grants.

For more information on the event, visit princetonshrimpfest.com of follow Rotary Club of Princeton, IL on Facebook.