St. Margaret’s Health to host monthly Parkinson’s Support Group on May 1

Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. at 600 E. First St. in Spring Valley

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Margaret’s support group for people affected by Parkinson’s disease will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, in the first floor presentation room, 600 E. First St. in Spring Valley.

This month’s speaker will be Matt Hancock, owner of Power Fit and a yoga instructor with more than 12,000 classes taught in the last decade. Hancock is a personal trainer and fitness coach who is also the creator of the Parkinson’s fitness program titles HitN2Heal.

The support group looks to offer emotional support, socialization and an opportunity to share information with others who are affected by Parkinson’s disease.

The group meets regularly the first Monday of the month. Spouses, family members, caregivers and friends are welcome to attend.

Free valet parking is provided and wheelchairs are available in the hospital. For more information, call 815-434-7114.