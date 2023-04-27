April 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Master gardeners to host gardening in raised beds, containers program in Ohio

Program to be held at 5:30 p.m. May 10

By Shaw Local News Network

The Vegetable Gardening in Raised Beds and Containers program will take place at 5:30 p.m. May 10 at the Ohio Public Library District, located at 112 N. Main St. in Ohio. (JoAnne Pavin)

The master gardener program at the University of Illinois Extension for Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties will present methods to increase production by maximizing space, recommend soil and fertilizer practices and discuss use of available construction materials.

To reserve a spot in the program, visit go.illinois.edu/ohiogrowing.