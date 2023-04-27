Master gardeners to host gardening in raised beds, containers program in Ohio

The master gardener program at the University of Illinois Extension for Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties will present methods to increase production by maximizing space, recommend soil and fertilizer practices and discuss use of available construction materials.

The Vegetable Gardening in Raised Beds and Containers program will take place at 5:30 p.m. May 10 at the Ohio Public Library District, located at 112 N. Main St. in Ohio.

To reserve a spot in the program, visit go.illinois.edu/ohiogrowing.