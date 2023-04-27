Ladd American Legion Auxiliary 938 will hold meeting May 2

The Ladd American Legion Auxiliary Unit 938 will host its last meeting of the 2022-2023 season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Legion Hall, located at 111 S. Main St. in Ladd.

All members are encouraged to attend. Elections for officers for the 2023-2024 season will be held during the meeting.

The group will also accept donations of socks, pillowcases and hand warmers for the Veteran’s Goodwill Stand Down, which will be held in the fall.

Anyone interested in joining the auxiliary is invited to attend this meeting.