ImpactLife to host multiple Princeton area blood drives in May

ImpactLife will hold a variety of Princeton area blood drives throughout the month of May. The drives will take place as follows:

• OSF Saint Clare Community Blood Drive - Noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 8 in the third floor White Oak RM, 530 Park Ave. E in Princeton.

• Wyanet Community Blood Drive - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the Gathering Place Community Center, 214 E. Main in Wyanet.

• Princeton Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive - 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 in the donor bus in front of the Fire Station at 2 S. Main St. in Princeton

• Princeton Community Blood Drive - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 in the Matson Room at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

To schedule an appointment time, call 800-747-5401 or go to www.bloodcenter.org to donate.