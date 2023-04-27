April 27, 2023
Shaw Local
ImpactLife to host multiple Princeton area blood drives in May

Drives will be held on May 8, 11, 18 and 24

By Shaw Local News Network
ImpactLife will hold a variety of Princeton area blood drives throughout the month of May. The drives will take place as follows:

• OSF Saint Clare Community Blood Drive - Noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 8 in the third floor White Oak RM, 530 Park Ave. E in Princeton.

• Wyanet Community Blood Drive - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the Gathering Place Community Center, 214 E. Main in Wyanet.

• Princeton Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive - 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 in the donor bus in front of the Fire Station at 2 S. Main St. in Princeton

• Princeton Community Blood Drive - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 in the Matson Room at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

To schedule an appointment time, call 800-747-5401 or go to www.bloodcenter.org to donate.