Hornbaker Gardens’ Monday Evenings in May Workshops offers a variety of activities

Some new offerings and old favorites are back for the Monday Evening in May Workshops for the 2023 season at Hornbaker Gardens, located at 22937 County Road 1140 N. in Princeton.

The first event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, on the patio at the Barn. Participants will learn ways to use fresh herbs in refreshing drinks at the Herbal Drink Flight Workshop.

Visitors will watch now to prepare an herb-infused lemonade and garnishes as well as sample a flight of drinks. Participants will go home with recipes and an herb plant. This workshop will cost $20.

The Spring Container Workshop will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, in the garden center near the annual greenhouses. The cost of this event is $40 and includes everything needs to make a potted flower combination for a porch or patio.

The Sensational Succulents Workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the garden center. Participants will plant their own wooden box succulents planter and go home with information on caring for their easy-to-care-for new plants.

The Wild about Willow event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Barn. Dave Hornbaker will host an interactive discussion that includes tips for growing willow trees, how to weave branches into simple projects and a willow cutting to take home.

The event costs $20. Participants may enjoy a complimentary beer or wine.

Reservations are required for all evening workshops. For information and to sign up, visit hornbakergardens.com or call the office at 815-659-3282.