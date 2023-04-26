Bureau County to host electronic recycling event April 29 in Walnut

Bureau County will host a county-wide electronic recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at the Public Works Building, located at 611 West North Street in Walnut.

This free collection event is limited to Bureau County residents only and there is a limit of seven items per drop off. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or other ID with an address may be required.

Event is subject to end when semi collection containers fill to capacity. Oversized located may be turned away and event is not open to businesses. Event is scheduled to continue rain or shine.

Accepted items include cable receivers, computer monitors, digital converter boxes, digital music players, desktop computers, DVD players/recorders, fax machines, laptop computers, keyboards, computers, printers, dish receivers, satellite receivers, scanners, small scale servers, TVs, video game consoles and VCRs.

Not accepted items include microwaves, coffee makers, dehumidifiers, vacuums, air conditioners, smoke detectors, fluorescent bulbs, batteries, fans, blenders, toasters, washers, dryers and white goods (including refrigerators, freezers, stoves and major home appliances).

For any questions, email Recycle@bureaucounty-il.gov.