Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce cuts the ribbons on two local businesses

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce recently cut the ribbons in front of two local businesses.

The Chamber cut the ribbon on Saturday, April 15 at Once Upon a Craft, located at 518 S. Main St. in Princeton. The business offers paint parties, gift items, subscription boxes, DIY projects and much more.

The local business is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce also held a ribbon cutting on April 20 at Princeton Chevy-GMC, located at 1402 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The ribbon cutting was held to announce the new business name and new owners of Princeton Chevy-GMC. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.