Princeton’s Festival 56 to offer summer youth employment opportunities

Festival 56 will be offering summer employment opportunities for up to three high school students and this year’s graduates. Those selected will work as paid apprentices with the company, serving in various aspects of theatre production.

This program is made possible through federal funds and sponsored by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council.

Over eight weeks, each student will be assigned to work in one of more of the following areas including: scenic design, technical direction, costume design, directing, lighting and sound design, production and stage management and public relations.

Apprentices will work a minimum of 15 hours a week at a wage of $13 an hour and will have the opportunity to enter into a mentorship with one of the company’s professional artists.

Apprentices will also have the opportunity to volunteer additional time in one or more areas of theatre production. Applicants must be available to work for an eight week period from June 5 through August 1.

To apply, submit a cover letter stating previous experience, goals relating to future studies or a career in the theatre arts as the college or professional level and a personal artistic statement.

Letters can be mailed to 316 S. Main St. in Princeton, dropped off at the box office or emailed to learningstage@festival56.com with the subject “Apprentice.” Applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 12.

Visit www.festival56.com for more information.