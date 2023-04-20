Hornbaker Gardens kicks off 2023 season with a variety of Saturday workshops

Hornbaker Gardens is starting its 2023 season with an assortment of workshops for visitors to enjoy. Hornbaker Gardens is located at 22937 County Rd. 1140 N. in Princeton.

The first is a trio of free, information workshops that will be held on Saturdays in the garden center. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, Dave Hornbaker will celebrate Earth Day by planting a tree and discussing things to keep in mind when adding a tree to a home’s landscaping.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, the New Plants Workshop will return with 2023 offerings. This event will feature a variety of perennials, hostas and trees with ways to incorporate them into a home garden.

The final informational workshop will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. Hornbaker Gardens’ staff will teach visitors about growing heirloom tomatoes and how they differ from hybrid varieties. Soil preparation tips and proper staking methods will be discussed.

customers will also have two “Make & Take” opportunities to celebrate Mother’s Day. At 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, local artist Melody Best will be leading a mother/daughter theorem painting class. Mothers and daughters can share time together and create botanical paintings or greeting cards.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, participants are asked to bring the kids to make a complete gift. For $15 they can put together a small, decorated pot with plant stake and plant.

Two more “Make & Take” workshops will be held in the spring. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 will be a Spring Annual Container workshop. A 12-inch container, potting soil, plants to fill it and step-by-step instructions are available for $40.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 will be the Kids’ Beautiful Bug Garden Make and Take Workshop for $25. Bug lovers can create their own succulent garden decorated with plastic bugs and a bug hunt. Reservations are required for Make & Take workshops.

For more information or to sign up for any of the workshops, visit hornbakergardens.com or call 815-659-3282.