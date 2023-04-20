April 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Genealogical Society to hold monthly meeting April 27

Charlotte McGrath will give a presentation titled “Look Who’s Hanging in my Tree”

By Shaw Local News Network
The Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet in person at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at 629 S. Main St. in Princeton. Charlotte McGrath will give a presentation titled “Look Who’s Hanging in my Tree.”

McGrath will tell a story about her family along with some history of her 10th great grandfather, William Bradford, who came over on the Mayflower and was head of the group during a difficult time.

The public is encouraged to attend and more information is available by calling 815-879-3133. The BCGS is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and the first Saturday of each month.