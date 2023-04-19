Freedom House to host fundraising gala May 6 at Tanners Orchard

A fundraising gala for Freedom House will be 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Tanners Orchard, 740 Route 40 in Speer.

The event will mark the organization’s 40th year of serving domestic and sexual violence victims in Bureau, Henry, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties. The event, co-chaired by Jennifer and Brenda Beaver, will raise funds to support the the agency’s services for victims.

The gala will feature a wine reception, dinner, special video presentations, a live auction and music by Felix & Fingers dueling pianos.

Event sponsors from across central Illinois include Tanners Orchard, Nedda Simon and Family, Richard & Marilyn Tanner, Rumbold & Kuhn, Diana Whitney & Larry Lindburg, Speer Community Bank, Mark Breeden, BoGar Enterprises, Quality Cable & Components, Zack Wise at Country Financial, Marquette Real Estate, Senator Win Stoller, Lorie Steelman and State Bank of Toulon.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.freddomhouseillinois.org.