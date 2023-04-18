OSF Saint Clare celebrates National Volunteer Week, April 17-21

OSF Healthcare Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton is celebrating National Volunteer Week from April 17 through April 21. This recognition has been celebrated annually since 1974.

Volunteers serve the hospital by assisting or escorting patients at the north lobby and main entrance desks or wrapping gifts, restocking merchandise in the Corner Nook Gift Shop and more.

In 2022, volunteers logged more than 6,400 hours at Saint Clare. According to the hospital, the volunteers’ commitment to Princeton and patients is just one of the reasons it celebrates these individuals.

To volunteer, call Brenda Streit at 815-876-2254. For information, visit osfsaintclare.org.