‘It’s been an honor and a privilege;’ Quiram closes out final meeting as Princeton Mayor

Even with an agenda filled with new ordinances, budget approvals and resolutions, for those in attendance at Monday’s Princeton City Council meeting the biggest agenda item was undoubtedly named ‘It’s a wrap.’

This item, listed under Mayor Report, marked the end of Mayor Joel Quiram’s final meeting in the chair he has held for the past eight years.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as Mayor of Princeton and I appreciate the support that I’ve had throughout the years,” Quiram said. “It’s been an extremely rewarding experience.”

As Quiram wrapped up his last eight years, he touched on a few things that he feels have been important community accomplishments during his time as mayor.

“We’ve done all of this as a community,” Quiram said. “The community has bought into all of this, and we obviously need that to move a city forward.”

Quiram spoke on the development of making Princeton a managerial form of government and bringing in City Manager Theresa Wittenauer to help run the day-to-day operations of Princeton and serve as an important member of city government.

He spoke to the important role that Wittenauer has played in helping the city grow and all she has done to assist the council in a variety of roles.

“When we became a true managerial form of government, things changed, mostly internal, with how the city is managed,” Quiram said. “Since (Wittenauer) has come on as our city manager four years ago, she has been a god-sent. I can’t go over everything that she has done for this city.”

Quiram also spoke on the growth of the city’s various committees including Bicycle and Pedestrian, Public Arts and Historic Preservation. He said that many of the new things that visitors and residents see being brought to the city, come as a direct result of the work of the committees and their members.

In response to the work the city has been able to do on its streets, he credited a referendum that was passed four years ago for a .25% sales tax to help fund Princeton’s city street program.

“We’ve turned the tables as far as what our streets are like,” Quiram said. “We are going to put about $700,000 into our streets this year.”

The referendum currently has seven more years in effect as Quiram said he encourages the council and mayor at that time to continue or maybe even pass the referendum permanently to help fund city streets.

The Princeton City Council meeting on Monday, April 17 marked the last of Joel Quiram's tenure as mayor. (Jayce Eustice)

Quiram stated that during his time as mayor, the city debt has declined from around $42 million with nearly depleted reserve funds to a debt of around $19 million and reserve funds around $11 million that is expected to reach $12 by the end of the year.

“Getting those reserves up is a huge deal for emergencies,” Quiram said. “I’m not going to go into all the situations that could occur, but it’s a really good thing.”

Quiram said that he is also looking forward to the completion of the $68 million Ollies Distribution Center that is expected to bring between 200 and 300 jobs to the local area.

In his last point of reflection, Quiram spoke on the ‘most difficult decision the city has ever made’ to turn Perry Memorial Hospital to OSF Healthcare.

“If he had not done what we didn’t Perry was scheduled to close this year or next year at the latest,” Quiram said. “Then we would be without a hospital.”

Quiram congratulated new mayor, Ray Mabry, who will be sworn in during the May 1 Princeton City Council meeting, and said he is looking forward to what Mabry will bring to the city.

“I’ve known (Mabry) since seventh grade and his heart is with Princeton, he loves Princeton,” Quiram said. “You can see it in everything he does around town. I totally expect him and this current council, is going to move Princeton forward and the progressive nature that we’ve been doing over the last eight years will continue and it will all be good things.”

After a congratulatory round of applause from the audience, Council Member Jerry Neumann thanked Quiram for his service and wished him the best moving forward.

“You had some very big ideas for the city and you also took on some very big issues,” Neumann said. “During your eight years you inspired citizens to step up, join committees and participate in making Princeton a better place to live.”

“We made tremendous progress over the years and you were a big part of all of it,” Neumann added.

Wittenauer then invited those in attendance to stay for punch and cake following the meeting while delivering her own kind words for Quiram.

“In my almost four years, you’ve entrusted me with the responsibility to carry out the city’s business and you’ve always made sure that our department heads and our employees have always had the support and resources to do their jobs safely and efficiently,” Wittenauer said. “Your trust and your support is something that I will always be grateful for.”

Quiram was also gifted an engraved gavel and decorative holder, along with a gold-plated badge, honoring his eight years as mayor and four years as a city council member.