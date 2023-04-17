Hennepin Canal State Park challenges visitors to clean up a section of the canal in April

Last year the Hennepin Canal State Park held an cleanup at the Sheffield Visitors Center for Arbor Day, but this year the park is challenging its visitors to clean a section of the canal near them.

The foundation board is asking participants to pick up their local area, take some pictures and share them on Facebook with #hennepincanalstateparkfoundation and #hennepincleanupchallenge2023.

Participants names will be entered into a drawing at the end of April for a $50 gift card to a Hennepin Canal campground in Rock Falls, Sheffield or Geneseo. The winner will be drawn and contacted May 1.