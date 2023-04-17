Gary Green to join Princeton’s Walk of Fame during 2023 Homestead Festival

Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram announced Monday that Princeton Tourism plans to honor Gary Green with a star and plaque on the Princeton Walk of Fame, located outside of the Apollo Theater.

The walk looks to honor individuals who have a significant tie to Princeton and who made a name for themselves either nationally or internationally.

Green is a founding and life-time member of the British progressive rock band, Gentle Giant, who performed throughout the United States, Canada and Europe from 1970 to 1980.

Green, as the band’s leading guitarist, has been named in several publications as one of the greatest progressive guitar players of all time. He has lived in Princeton since 1981 and continues to do so today.

Over the past four years, the organization has honored a new member of the Walk of Fame every year during the annual Homestead Festival. Current members of the walk include Richard Widmark, Katherine Hayes, Nick Young, Keith Knudsen and Douglas Spencer.

Princeton Tourism originally planned to honor Virgil Fox during this year’s celebration, but Fox is now scheduled to receive his star and plaque during the 2024 Homestead Festival. Fox current has a plaque dedicated to him in front of city hall.

The unveiling of Green’s star and plaque is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7.