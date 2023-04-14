Tiskilwa Historical Society to host historical asset promotion program April 19

The Tiskilwa Historical Society and 140 East, the National Register Stevens Home, will host a historical asset promotion program at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Museum on Main, 110 East Main St.

This program will be held in collaboration with the Illinois Association of Museum.

The featured speaker will be IAM Board Member Sara Phalen, who will guide a discussion of how local cultural organizations can work together to promote and highlight the work being done by their groups.

Phalen will suggest free and low-cost tools that are available to museums and historic sites as well as funding streams for collaboration.

This event is free to community organizations as well as members of the public who are interested in getting more involved in promoting the area’s historical resources for personal or business purposes.

Following the event, a networking and behind-the-scenes tour of the newly renovated 140 East Main will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Questions and RSVPs can be sent to sara@140east.com or by calling 815-751-0551.