Gateway Services to host trivia night April 29 in Henry

Gateway Services will host a trivia night starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Shandy’s Pub and Grub, 1106 Western Road, Henry.

The event will feature teams of eight working together to provide the correct answers in an attempt to take home the top prizes. Anyone who does not have a team of eight can match up with others without a full team, or you may opt to play with less than eight.

The trivia night will consist of 10 rounds of 10 questions in a variety of categories as well as a possibility of a speed round.

The first-place team will win $300, with second taking home $200 and third winning $100.

Tickets for the event are $25 and include a chicken and spaghetti dinner with dessert. A cash bar will be available. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner being served from 5 to 5:45 p.m. and trivia beginning at 6.

Tickets can be bought at Gateway Services at 511 School St. in Henry. Call in advance at 309-264-2500 due to staff availability. Tickets also can be available at the main office at 406 S. Gosse Blvd. in Princeton or by calling 815-875-4548, ext. 221. Advance ticket sales are encouraged but not required.

All proceeds will benefit Gateway Services in its efforts to prove a variety of services to adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties.