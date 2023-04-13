April 13, 2023
Bureau County Board approves nearly $5 million in upcoming road maintenance projects

Various sealcoat, replacement and hot mix asphalt projects were approved

By Jayce Eustice

During the April 11 Bureau County Board meeting, the board approved nearly $5 million in funds to be used for various road maintenance and replacement projects. The approved projects are as follows:

The board appropriated funds, as a joint funding agreement with IDOT, for the resurfacing of the Wyanet/Walnut Blacktop in the of $394,000 or as much that may be needed to match the required funding to complete the project from Federal Aid Matching funds.

A low bid of $380,993.20 was awarded to Illinois Valley Excavating for Indiantown Township structure replacement construction. This project includes the removal and replacement of an existing bridge structure which carries TR 214 over a branch of Plow Hollow Creek. An amount of $38,099.32 will be reimbursed by Indiantown Township.

A variety of township sealcoat projects were awarded by low bid to Pavement Maintenance Services. The projects were approved in the amount of $128,278.60 for Arispie; $127,901.38 for Clarion; $151,139.74 for Concord; $331,017.50 for Fairfield; $129,558.69 for Greenville; $195,978.12 for LaMoille, $28,204.32 for Leepertown; $239,412.27 for Milo; $134,125.47 for Neponset; $171,686.60 for Ohio; $56,338.40 for Wheatland and $121,441.72 for Wyanet.

Other township sealcoat projects were awarded by low bid to Porter Brothers. The projects were approved in the amount of $58,734.36 in Berlin; $270,987.69 in Bureau; $160,074.43 in Dover; $160,514.17 in Gold; $170,846.60 in Indiantown; $214,217.21 in Macon; $179,575.05 in Mineral; $129,471.88 in Selby; $237,530.89 in Walnut and $138,793.05 in Westfield.

The board approved various township hot mix asphalt overlay projects to Advanced Asphalt Company by low bid. The projects were approved in the amount of $88,321.50 in Berlin; $232,499.90 in Hall; $188,892.80 in Princeton and $57,873.50 in Selby.

The board also approved a low bid project to McDonald Trucking and Paving for $62,002.30 in Walnut Township.

In other board actions, bids from Kernans Lawn Service was approved for $18,495 for lawn care and $7,500 for snow removal. The board also approved the purchase of law library chairs in the amount of $3,048.

The next meeting of the Bureau County Board will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at the Bureau County Courthouse. 700 S. Main St. in Princeton.