Bureau County Board approves nearly $5 million in upcoming road maintenance projects

During the April 11 Bureau County Board meeting, the board approved nearly $5 million in funds to be used for various road maintenance and replacement projects. The approved projects are as follows:

The board appropriated funds, as a joint funding agreement with IDOT, for the resurfacing of the Wyanet/Walnut Blacktop in the of $394,000 or as much that may be needed to match the required funding to complete the project from Federal Aid Matching funds.

A low bid of $380,993.20 was awarded to Illinois Valley Excavating for Indiantown Township structure replacement construction. This project includes the removal and replacement of an existing bridge structure which carries TR 214 over a branch of Plow Hollow Creek. An amount of $38,099.32 will be reimbursed by Indiantown Township.

A variety of township sealcoat projects were awarded by low bid to Pavement Maintenance Services. The projects were approved in the amount of $128,278.60 for Arispie; $127,901.38 for Clarion; $151,139.74 for Concord; $331,017.50 for Fairfield; $129,558.69 for Greenville; $195,978.12 for LaMoille, $28,204.32 for Leepertown; $239,412.27 for Milo; $134,125.47 for Neponset; $171,686.60 for Ohio; $56,338.40 for Wheatland and $121,441.72 for Wyanet.

Other township sealcoat projects were awarded by low bid to Porter Brothers. The projects were approved in the amount of $58,734.36 in Berlin; $270,987.69 in Bureau; $160,074.43 in Dover; $160,514.17 in Gold; $170,846.60 in Indiantown; $214,217.21 in Macon; $179,575.05 in Mineral; $129,471.88 in Selby; $237,530.89 in Walnut and $138,793.05 in Westfield.

The board approved various township hot mix asphalt overlay projects to Advanced Asphalt Company by low bid. The projects were approved in the amount of $88,321.50 in Berlin; $232,499.90 in Hall; $188,892.80 in Princeton and $57,873.50 in Selby.

The board also approved a low bid project to McDonald Trucking and Paving for $62,002.30 in Walnut Township.

In other board actions, bids from Kernans Lawn Service was approved for $18,495 for lawn care and $7,500 for snow removal. The board also approved the purchase of law library chairs in the amount of $3,048.

The next meeting of the Bureau County Board will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at the Bureau County Courthouse. 700 S. Main St. in Princeton.