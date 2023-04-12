Princeton Public Library announces April calendar of events

The Princeton Public Library has announced its April calendar of events. All events will take place at 698 E. Peru St. in Princeton.

Thursday, April 13

1 p.m. – Princeton Caregivers support group/Alzheimer’s support group

3:30 p.m – Dungeons & Dragons group

6:30 p.m. – Pageturners

Saturday, April 15

10 a.m. – Medicare Group

Monday, April 17

5:30 p.m. – Monday Night Movie

Tuesday, April 18

10:30 a.m. – Preschool Storytime

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Game on: vintage video games including Wii, N64, PS2 and NES

5:30 p.m. – Music jam

Wednesday, April 19

7 p.m. – Board of Directors meeting

Monday, April 24

5:30 p.m – Monday Night Movie

Take and Make Craft – Scrabble Charm

Tuesday, April 25

10 a.m. – Preschool Storytime

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Game on: vintage video games including Wii, N64, PS2 and NES

5:30 p.m. – Music jam

Wednesday, April 26

Show your library card at the Apollo Theater’s screening of the Super Marios Bros. Movie and get one free candy selection.

Thursday, April 27

3:30 p.m. – Dungeons & Dragons group

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Euchre tournament, duos or singles welcome

Friday, April 28

4 p.m. – Laura Bird, author program