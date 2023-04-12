Princeton Public Library announces April calendar of events

The Princeton Public Library has announced its April calendar of events. All events will take place at 698 E. Peru St. in Princeton.
Thursday, April 13
1 p.m. – Princeton Caregivers support group/Alzheimer’s support group
3:30 p.m – Dungeons & Dragons group
6:30 p.m. – Pageturners
Saturday, April 15
10 a.m. – Medicare Group
Monday, April 17
5:30 p.m. – Monday Night Movie
Tuesday, April 18
10:30 a.m. – Preschool Storytime
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Game on: vintage video games including Wii, N64, PS2 and NES
5:30 p.m. – Music jam
Wednesday, April 19
7 p.m. – Board of Directors meeting
Monday, April 24
5:30 p.m – Monday Night Movie
Take and Make Craft – Scrabble Charm
Tuesday, April 25
10 a.m. – Preschool Storytime
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Game on: vintage video games including Wii, N64, PS2 and NES
5:30 p.m. – Music jam
Wednesday, April 26
Show your library card at the Apollo Theater’s screening of the Super Marios Bros. Movie and get one free candy selection.
Thursday, April 27
3:30 p.m. – Dungeons & Dragons group
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Euchre tournament, duos or singles welcome
Friday, April 28
4 p.m. – Laura Bird, author program