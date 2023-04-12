Children’s author to visit Princeton Public Library on April 28

The Friends of Princeton Public Library will be sponsoring an upcoming program featuring children’s author Laura Anne Bird at 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, at 698 E. Peru St.

The program will be for children age 8 to 10 and their families in the Matson Meeting Room.

Bird is the author of “Crossing the Pressure Line.” A book where a 12-year-old has just lost the person she loves most in the world. The main character learns to listen to the voice inside and discovers how tough she really is.

Bird will discuss her book and how she developed the story with her audience in mind. She will be leading the group in an activity to make a feather bookmark.

Bird is a Wisconsin native who grew up in Milwaukee and graduated form the University of Notre Dame with a degree in English. She lives in Madison with her husband, three teenagers and her dog.