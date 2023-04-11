Registration now open for Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Safety Town Program

Safety Town, the two-week program sponsored by the Princeton Junior Woman’s Club, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday-Friday from June 5 through June 16 at Douglas Elementary, 220 East La Salle St.

The program, taught by Certified Teacher Erica Lenihan and School Resource Officer Tyler Wolf, consists of daily classroom instruction in combination with outdoor safety demonstrations and practice.

Some of the topics included in the course include pedestrian safety and rules, poison and medicine/dangerous foods and drink, learning their addresses and phone numbers, traffic lights and signals/signs, vehicle passenger safety, using 911, playground safety, crossing the street and parking lot safety, bicycle safety and much more.

Safety Town is open to all children in Bureau County who will be 4 or 5 years old by June 1. No Exceptions are made to the age policy.

Parents will drop the children off and pick them up each day, and attend an hour-long graduation on the last Friday of the program. Graduation day allows parents to see what their kids have learned and celebrate with goodie bags, graduation certificates and treats for the students.

High School-aged volunteers are used to help the instructors run the program. The volunteers must pass a background check and will earn volunteer hours from the program. Those interested in volunteering can request an application by emailing princetonjuniors@gmail.com.

To register students and volunteers for Safety Town, the applications are accepted by mail with applications postmarked by April 28 or emailed to princetonjuniors@gmail.com by April 30.

Registration and Volunteer forms can be printed online via the Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Facebook Page or requested electronically from PJWC. Electronic Venmo payments will be accepted.

Safety Town has a limited number of student spots. Registrations are accepted on a first-come basis and once the slots are filled, no more registrations can be accepted.