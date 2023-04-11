Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor to host sewing days April 17, 18 in Tiskilwa

Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor will be hosting sewing days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 17, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Tiskilwa Public Library, 119 E. Main St.

The sewing days are open to the public and will be used to help make Quilts of Valor to award to veterans to provide comfort and healing. Participants are asked to bring a sewing machine , rotary cutter and matt and sewing notions. There also will be projects for non-sewers as well.

On Monday, April 17, the group will celebrate the five year anniversary of Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor. The group invites all that have worked on quilts, awarded quilts and those who have received quilts to stop by the Tiskilwa Library for coffee and cake.

The group has continued to grow and had two other quilt groups spinoff to form other groups. For questions call 815-866-3534.