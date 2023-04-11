Covered Bridge Quilters Guild to host monthly meeting April 13

The Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Evangelical Covenant Church located at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The April program will feature Valerie Jensen, who will be speaking on the barn quilts of Bureau County.

Guests are encouraged and always welcome at guild meetings. There is a fee of $5 for this meeting. Anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24, which is prorated to the month you join.

For information, call Mary Serafina at 815-339-2171 or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234.