Bureau County Retired Teachers Association to hold spring meeting luncheon April 20

President of the Bureau County Retired Teachers Association President, Amber Harper, invites all retired teachers living in Bureau County to attend the first spring BCRTA meeting at noon on Thursday, April 20 at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

The event will feature a luncheon with a program from IRTA President Bill Funkhauser beginning at 12:30 p.m. Funkhauser will be giving an update on the current status of the association, things learned through the pandemic, upcoming events and proposed amendments to the constitution.

The BCRTA has a new vendor in Park avern, new lunch price and new requirements for ordering lunches. Reservations will be required five days prior to the meeting and have increased the price for lunch to $15.

The organization will not order additional lunches. The menu for April will be pulled pork, coleslaw, texas sheet cake and lemonade. Orders are due by April 15.

To make a reservation for the luncheon, contact Alice Ehman at 815-638-2387 or email ehmenah@gmail.com.

A newsletter is sent to all retired teachers in the county by the local Bureau County RTA Unit. If you did not receive a newsletter contact BureauCoRTA@gmail.com.

Retired teacher local membership allows a local voice in how the organization is run and supports local volunteers filling state leadership positions. Local dues are $10 a year, payable in April.