2023 Bureau County Friends of Scouting Luncheon set for April 20 in Princeton

W.D Boyce Council and Boy Scouts of America has announced that the 2023 Bureau County Friends of Scouting Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W. in Princeton.

Scouting serves 5,000 youth in 14 counties in Central Illinois and this fundraising luncheon is designed to showcase scouting and promote the impact and experience of local programs.

The chair for this year’s event is Princeton Chief of Police, Tom Kammerer, and the table hosts include Lynn Olds, Bob Schabow, Tom Tester and Kevin DeGrush. The keynote speaker for the event will be Dave Shouse.

To attend the luncheon, contact Viki Burnett at 309-839-3777 or email viki.burnett@scouting.org.