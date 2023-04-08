April 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

2023 Bureau County Friends of Scouting Luncheon set for April 20 in Princeton

Event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bureau County Metro Center

By Shaw Local News Network
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in the retail store at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pa. A bankruptcy judge Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, approved a proposal by the Boy Scouts of America to enter into an agreement that includes an $850 million fund to compensate tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as youngsters by scout leaders.

W.D Boyce Council and Boy Scouts of America has announced that the 2023 Bureau County Friends of Scouting Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W. in Princeton. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File/AP)

W.D Boyce Council and Boy Scouts of America has announced that the 2023 Bureau County Friends of Scouting Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W. in Princeton.

Scouting serves 5,000 youth in 14 counties in Central Illinois and this fundraising luncheon is designed to showcase scouting and promote the impact and experience of local programs.

The chair for this year’s event is Princeton Chief of Police, Tom Kammerer, and the table hosts include Lynn Olds, Bob Schabow, Tom Tester and Kevin DeGrush. The keynote speaker for the event will be Dave Shouse.

To attend the luncheon, contact Viki Burnett at 309-839-3777 or email viki.burnett@scouting.org.