Prairie Arts Council to host David Hinkston: Master Wood Craftsman gallery in April

The Prairie Arts Council will host a David Hinkston: Master Wood Craftsman gallery from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of April at 24 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14.

Hinkson grew up on a farm in Shabbona and like many farm kids learned a little bit about a lot of different things.

He learned basic carpentry skills, but when he found an old Craftsman wood lathe his father never used, his interest in woodworking really took off. He taught myself how to turn wood and how to build simple furniture. He loved woodshop in high school where he learned how to use more power tools and refined his woodworking skills.

After retiring from his job of 42 years with a civil engineering firm, Hinkson and his wife Debra moved to their current home east of Amboy. The property came complete with a separate building built as a shop. He outfitted the woodworking shop he always wanted and spends time working in it everyday.

“I build furniture for our home and whatever else interests me,” Hinkson said. “Most of my projects are based on a specific skill or technique that I want to develop. I love working with wood and learning new things. I consider it a successful day in the shop if I built something new or learn something new.”