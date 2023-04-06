Illinois Valley churches announce Holy Week schedules

Many local churches in Bureau, Putnam and La Salle counties have announced upcoming Holy Week schedules and services:

Dalzell/Cherry/Arlington

Mass of the Last Supper will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at St. Thomas More at 302 Chestnut St. in Dalzell.

Good Friday services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Holy Trinity at 212 S. Main St. in Cherry.

Easter Vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at St. Thomas More in Dalzell.

Easter Sunday services at 8:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity in Cherry and at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s at 106 Church St. in Arlington.

There will be no 5 p.m. Sunday mass in Dalzell.

La Salle

A Festal Eucharist will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, La Salle. Celebrant will be the Rev. Jim Nixon. Organist is Jane Hart.

The La Salle Catholic Parishes will hold Mass of the Lord’s Supper (Holy Thursday) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in St. Patrick Church and 7 p.m. in St. Hyacinth Church in Spanish. Good Friday Communion services will be at 3 p.m. in St. Patrick and St. Hyacinth churches with a 7 p.m. service in Spanish at St. Hyacinth. Easter Vigil Mass will be at 8 p.m. Holy Saturday in St. Patrick. Easter Sunday Masses will be at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick; 9 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. (Spanish) in St. Hyacinth; and 10 a.m. (Latin) and 5:30 p.m. in Shrine of Queen of the Holy Rosary.

Lostant

United Methodist Church will hold Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. Easter Sunday service will be at 8:30 a.m. in United Methodist Church.

Oglesby

Holy Family Parish in Oglesby will conduct Holy Thursday services at 7 p.m. Good Friday service will be at 3 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass will be at 8 p.m. Holy Saturday. Easter Sunday Masses will be at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Peru

The Peru Catholic Churches will celebrate Holy Thursday at 7 p.m. April 6 in St. Valentine Church, followed by Adoration until midnight. Good Friday services will be at 3 p.m. in St. Mary Church. Holy Saturday Mass will be at 8 p.m. in St. Joseph Church. Easter Sunday Masses will be at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in St. Valentine Church; at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church; and at 9:15 a.m. in St. Mary Church.

Princeton

Christ Community Church, Princeton, will hold a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. Friday, April 7. Easter Sunday service will be at 10 a.m. April 9.

The First United Methodist Church in Princeton will celebrate Palm Sunday at 9 a.m. April 2 and Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. on April 6. Good Friday services will be held at noon April 7 with the sanctuary open for prayer from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Easter Sunday services will begin with a half hour sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on April 9 followed by a continental breakfast. The 9 a.m. Easter service will include music, choir and more. The church is located at 316 S. Church St.

Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton will hold Maundy Thursday services at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Good Friday services will be at 6:30 p.m. Easter Sunday services will be at 8:30 a.m. (simulcast on Facebook at ECC Princeton and YouTube at ECC Princeton) and at 10:30 a.m. (simulcast on WZOE 1490 AM).

Utica

St. Mary Church in Utica will conduct Holy Thursday services at 7 p.m. Good Friday service will be at 3 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass will be at 8 p.m. Holy Saturday. Easter Sunday Masses will be at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.