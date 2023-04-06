Festival 56 to host New York City trip; preview meeting to be held April 16

Princeton’s Festival 56 will be hosting a New York City trip to celebrate its 20th anniversary season. Participants will be able to join an escorted tour from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5.

The trip will include the Christmas Spectacular featuring the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, two Broadway productions, round-trip airfare, hotel, a behind-the-scenes tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre and much more.

A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Festival 56 and full trip details can be found at www.festival56.com.

A free preview meeting will be held at 2 p.m on Sunday, April 16 at the Grace Theatre, 316 S. Main St. in Princeton. There is no cost or obligation to attend.

To learn more or to reserve a seat for the preview, call the box office at 815-870-5656 or send a message to boxoffice@festival56.com.