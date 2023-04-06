27th Annual Ag Fair held at the Bureau County Fairgrounds

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee held its 27th Annual Ag Fair for all fourth graders in Bureau County on March 23 at the BC Fairgrounds. This year 350 students from 20 classrooms attended the event.

The fair was a day-long event where students made timed stops to 14 different learning centers including dairy, embryology, safety, pork, corn, seed science, conservation, beef, soybeans, pollinators, ag technology, equipment, large animals and small animals.

The Ag Fair was originally started by the Farm Bureau Women’s Committee and the Bureau County Ag Coalition Committee consisting of a member from each participating Ag Fari Station.

The Women’s Committee now evaluates the fair each year and begins the planning process around six months in advance. They work with local businesses, farmers, county commodity groups, U of I Extension, Ag View FS and SWCD to make presentations at each station.

75 volunteers were recruited to set up displays the day before the event and coffee, juice, doughnuts, lunch and snacks were provided during the event by the Farm Bureau.

Following the fair, each student was given a bag of goodies that was put together containing items donated by each of the presenters including coloring books, balloons and pencils.

The teachers were also given evaluations that will assist not only the committee, but also the presenters the following year.