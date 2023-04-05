National health survey, NHANES, set up at Bureau County Fairgrounds through the end of April

The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey will be set up at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton, through the end of April.

NHANES is one of the most unique and longest running national health surveys in the country. It combines interviews and physical examinations to provide a complete picture of the current health of the United States.

“NHANES serves as the nation’s ‘health check-up’ by going into communities throughout the country to collect health information,” Brian Moyer, Director of the National Center for Health Statistics said. “The survey provides a wealth of important data about many of the major health and nutritional issues affecting the country.”

This year, Bureau County is one of 15 in the U.S. to be selected to participate in this survey.

Participation in NHANES is by invitation only and all who have been sent an invitation are encouraged to participate.

The survey provides estimates on the prevalence of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension and many other chronic and infectious diseases.

Government agencies and other organizations use NHANES data to develop policies and plan research, education and health promotion programs that help improve health status and prevent future health problems.

For information regarding the survey, visit www.cdc.gov/nhanes.