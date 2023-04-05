Freedom House brings awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Freedom House, an organization that provides free and confidential services for victims of sexual assault, is staging unique Sexual Assault Awareness Month events throughout April. Community participation is welcomed and encouraged.

• ‘Silent Witness’ silhouettes - representing sexual violence homicide victims in the community over the years will be displayed at Princeton’s Rotary Park from April 5 through April 18 and at IVCC from April 18 to April 30.

• Area libraries and pediatric resource center - will look to supply children’s books featuring age-appropriate consten and healthy boundaries.

• Clothesline project - will be held during the month of April at Blackhawk College East Campus. A display of t-shirts with graphic messages and illustrations designed by survivors of violence or by someone who loves a victim who has been killed.

• Law enforcement and medical professionals - will be wearing teal ribbons to indicate their support for victims.

• Earth day, wildflower seed balls initiative - Freedom House will distribute seeds balls to celebrate the renewal of spring and the idea of ‘letting healing take root.’

• ‘Start by Believing’ campaign - will ask community members, businesses and partnering agencies to sign the pledge. ‘My name is ____. When someone tells me they were raped or sexually assaulted, I pledge to start by believing.’

• Denim day, April 26 - encourages the wearing of denim in honor of survivors of sexual violence who have experienced victim blaming.

Freedom House, a non-profit 501c3 corporation, is a domestic and sexual violence agency for Bureau, Henry, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties.