Bureau County Fairgrounds to hold spring events April 8

The Bureau County Fairgrounds will hold a Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

The event will include free admission and feature items for sale such as house plants, epoxy tumblers, wooden carved bowls, felted Easter baskets, handmade jewelry, cutting boards, soap, candles, caramel corn, pop can art, Mary Kay cosmetics, wreaths, hot wheels, toys, antiques and home decor.

There will also be various flea market items for sale.

The Bureau County Fair Queens will also hold an Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday April 8 at the fairgrounds. This event is free for kids to participate in.