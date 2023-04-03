ImpactLife to host pair of Princeton blood drives in April

ImpactLife will host a pair of blood drives in Princeton during the month of April. Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh more than 110 pounds.

The first drive will be from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the White Oaks Conference Room as OSF Healthcare St. Clare Medical Center, 530 Park Ave E. in Princeton.

To register, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 1144 to locate the drive.

The second drive will be from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in Harkrader Hall at the St. Louis Catholic Church, 616 S. Gosse Blvd. in Princeton.

To register, contact Bob Schabow at bschab57@gmail.com, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 4138 to locate the drive.

ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In the area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to OSF St. Clare Medical Center and St. Margaret’s Health.