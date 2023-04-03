Bunker Hill Church to hold presentation of ‘Messiah in the Passover’ April 7 in Buda

Bunker Hill Church will hold a presentation of ‘Messiah in the Passover’ at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at 322 School Street in Buda. This visual presentation will be conducted by Missionary Ryan Karp of Chosen People Ministries.

The presentation begins with a traditional Passover Seder table, complete with all the articles of the Jewish celebration. The speaker will explain the symbolic meanings of the various items of the feat and highlight their relationship to the Last Supper.

The presentation will look to give the Christian community insight into Jewish traditions.

This presentation is open to the public. A love offering will be received.