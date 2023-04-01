Princeton Park District recognized as 10-year member of Illinois Parks Association Risk Services

The Princeton Park District was recognized for being a 10-year member of the Illinois Parks Association Risk Services for the district’s dedication and commitment to the community during its Monday, March 20, regularly scheduled meeting.

During the meeting, the district also outlined a maintenance plan the includes updates to the Bureau County Metro Center parking lot. The district has applied for ARPA funds to help with the project and it continues to look for other grant opportunities. The district has also been attempting to replace a boiler at the Metro Center that will go into the next fiscal year.

Assistant Director Nick Davis reported that annual membership numbers are climbing and the BCMC is seeing an increase in participation and use. Davis is also working with a vendor to develop a new website.

Davis added that the MC was also able to purchase five new AED’s thanks to a donation from the Alfred Shoemake Foundation.

Superintendent of Parks Matt Wright has opened the South Gates at Zearing Park and has been working on the scoreboards at the ball diamonds before the PYBSL season. There also are plans to change out some parking lot lights to LED in the south lot at Zearing and lights are on a timer at the Alexander Park tennis courts for tennis, roller hockey and basketball for evening play.

Executive Director Tammy Lange reminded those in attendance that the better weather can lead to an influx of vandalism. Lange encourages members of the public to speak up or call the Princeton Police Department if they see vandalism.