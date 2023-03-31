Stepping Stones Preschool to hold screenings April 6

Stepping Stones Preschool will hold its annual spring screenings from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 at Malden Grade School, located at 350 S. East St. The screening is for students who live in the Malden, LaMoille and Ohio school districts.

Children must be at least 3 years of age by Sept. 1 to be screened. The Screening focuses on motor skills, concepts and language.

The screening will help identify if the child qualifies for Malden’s Stepping Stones program for the fall semester.

Contact Malden Grade School at 815-643-2436 to schedule a screening time.