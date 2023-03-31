March 31, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Bureau County Farm Bureau offers pollinator seeds through April 10

Orders and payment are due by April 10 and seeds can be picked up in May

By Shaw Local News Network
A bumblebee settles on a milkweed flower in a past summer by the Tanna Farms and Mill Creek Golf Courses in Blackberry Township. The prairie grass and wildflowers provided habitat for pollinators, especially monarch butterflies that only eat milkweed.

The Bureau County Farm Bureau, with the support from the Illinois Farm Bureau and Growmark Inc, will be offering pollinator seed mix with savings of up to $15 a bag through April 10. (Photo provided by Christopher T. Guess )

The Bureau County Farm Bureau, with the support from the Illinois Farm Bureau and Growmark Inc, will be offering pollinator seed mix with savings of up to $15 a bag through April 10.

The program is offered through a partnership with the Lee, Marshall-Putnam, Stark and Whiteside County Farm Bureaus.

The butterfly seed mixture is available in one-pound bags for $25 a pound for members and $30 a pound for non members.

Pollinators, which include bees, butterflies, moths, hummingbirds and more, are responsible for one in every three bites of food the community eats. To place and order of for more information, contact the bureau at 815-875-6468.

Orders and payment are due by April 10 and the seeds will be available for pick up at the bureau in May.