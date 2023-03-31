Bureau County Farm Bureau offers pollinator seeds through April 10

The Bureau County Farm Bureau, with the support from the Illinois Farm Bureau and Growmark Inc, will be offering pollinator seed mix with savings of up to $15 a bag through April 10.

The program is offered through a partnership with the Lee, Marshall-Putnam, Stark and Whiteside County Farm Bureaus.

The butterfly seed mixture is available in one-pound bags for $25 a pound for members and $30 a pound for non members.

Pollinators, which include bees, butterflies, moths, hummingbirds and more, are responsible for one in every three bites of food the community eats. To place and order of for more information, contact the bureau at 815-875-6468.

Orders and payment are due by April 10 and the seeds will be available for pick up at the bureau in May.