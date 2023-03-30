Second Story Teen Center to offer local scholarships; applications due April 30

The Second Story Teen Center, 1033 N. Main St., Princeton, will once again offer $1,500 scholarships to Second Story Teen Members to help further their education.

High School and GED students of the 2023 graduating class who regularly attend its programs and can show proof of Bureau County residency are eligible to apply. Applicants can be attending college, university or trade schools.

Application deadline is April 30 and can be found at www.secondstoryteencenter.org. For more information contact 816-303-4111.

Second Story Teen Center offers young people of Bureau County, grades 6-12, an inclusive social atmosphere. The organization open a food and clothing pantry in response to the number of low-income youth that visited the center.

Second Story Teen Center encourages visitors to come and see the work their volunteers are doing for local youth. The center is open Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday 6:30 to 11 p.m.