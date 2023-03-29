Princeton High School announces memorial scholarship opportunities

Princeton High School has announced information regarding its 2022-2023 memorial scholarship funds. Applications are available on the Princeton High School website under ‘Student Support-Scholarships’ or in the PHS Student Support Office.

All applications must be returned to Mrs. Markham no later than Wednesday, May 10.

The Princeton Memorial Scholarship Fund was created to provide scholarship help to graduates of PHS and may be used at an accredited post-secondary education institution, for the purpose of assisting students in securing a four-year college education.

Applicants attending a two-year college may apply with the understanding that they are to continue their education to a baccalaureate degree. Financial need is only one of several factors given consideration when determining awards.

The Ruth E. Patterson Benevolent Fund was created to make loans or gifts to worthy, needy students for the purpose of assisting in securing a four-year college education. Applicants attending a two-year college may apply with the understanding that they are to continue their education to a baccalaureate degree.

Financial need is only one of several factors taken into consideration when determining awards. Applicants must reside in either Princeton or Berlin Township 10 out of the past 12 years to be eligible for grants.