The Princeton Public Library will hold a one-day online fundraising event through a Library Giving Day Campaign on Tuesday, April 4.

The fundraisers encourages patrons and library lovers to make a gift to the library through a PayPal link on the library’s website at www.princetonpl.org.

The campaign looks to remind the public that libraries serve as a cornerstone for the communities. To learn more about the Library Giving Day or to join in the celebration, visit www.princetonpl.org.