Master gardeners to host gardening in raised beds, containers program in Spring Valley

The master gardener program at the University of Illinois Extension for Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties will present methods to increase production by maximizing space, recommend soil and fertilizer practices, and discuss use of available construction materials.

The Vegetable Gardening in Raised Beds and Containers program will take place at 5 p.m. April 17 at the Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library, 215 E. Cleveland St. in Spring Valley.

To reserve a spot in the program, visit go.illinois.edu/raisedbed.