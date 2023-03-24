March 24, 2023
Mobile food pantry coming to Princeton March 30

The event will be held at the Bureau County Fairgrounds

By Shaw Local News Network

Bureau County Food Pantry, Old Wheels Club and First Lutheran Church of Princeton have teamed up to host the River Bend Food Bank’s mobile food pantry starting 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

Registration begins at 9:15 a.m. with distribution scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive no more than 30 minutes before distribution begins.

Distribution will be indoors and can take up t two hours. Participants are asked to bring carriers such as laundry baskets to held carry items.