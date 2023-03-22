Guardians of the Garden to host Earth Day event April 22 in Spring Valley

Guardians of the Garden invite the public to join them for an Earth Day event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Hall High School Conservation Garden, 800 W. Erie St., Spring Valley.

The garden is comprised of 11 islands of native wildflowers and were planned and planted by students under the supervision of their teachers.

Phase one of the garden was funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Trees Forever, both awarding grants of $1,000. About $11,000 was awarded for phase two by the Illinois Clean Energy Foundation.

On Earth Day, activities for all ages will include learning about native plants and their pollinators, becoming an environmental steward and opportunities to join local 4-H programs including becoming a master gardener or master naturalist.

Participants can also learn how to adopt and maintain an island of the garden through the summer months.

Master gardeners and master naturalists will be on site to educate and explore the many species of native plants in the garden. Participants will have the opportunity to try their hand at creating a painted pot and transplanting a pollinator plant to take home and monitor pollinator visits in their own backyard.

Prizes will be available in three categories for an endangered pollinator species chalk drawing contest.

Other activities will include exploring insect and flower parts under the microscope and learning facts about pollinators through a presentation as well as games of pollinator jeopardy.

To register for this free event, go to go.illinois.edu/hallearthday. The Guardians of the Garden is a partnership of Hall High School teachers, the Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County Master Gardener/Master Naturalist and 4-H Youth program.

Contact Bettyann Harrison, Master Gardener/ Master Naturalist Coordinator at 309-364-2356 or bettyann@illinois.edu with any questions about this opportunity.