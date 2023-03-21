Princeton Council recognizes Brad Oeder as North Central DAR Outstanding Veteran Volunteer

Princeton City Council honored Brad Oeder Monday as the Illinois and North Central Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Veteran Volunteer of the Year. The North Central Division encompasses seven states including Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois.

Vice Regent for the Princeton Chapter of the NSDAR, Nancy Gardner, thanked Oeder for all that he has done and continues to do for the community and for local Veterans.

“Our Veterans mean a lot to us and when I took over service for Veterans, I knew that we had a Veteran in this town who is so active and such a wonderful representative for the town and the city in Brad Oeder,” Gardner said. “Our chapter unanimously voted him as our chapter’s Outstanding Veteran Volunteer.”

Gardner said the chapter was not surprised to find out that Oeder had been given the state of Illinois and even the North Central District Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Awards.

Oeder’s name will now be in consideration for the organization’s national award as well.

During Monday’s meeting, the council also passed a proclamation citing the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. Oeder and many other Veterans in attendance were in attendance as the city took the opportunity to remember those who served.