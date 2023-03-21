Prairie Arts Council to present ‘Sherlock Holmes in the Hound of the Baskervilles’ March 24, 25

The Prairie Arts Council will present “Her Majesty’s Radio Theatre presents: Sherlock Holmes in the Hound of the Baskervilles” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at 24 Park Ave. East in Princeton.

The presentation is a live radio show that comes from “Britannia in the year of 1959.” The show is complete with sound effects, audience participation and humor.

The show is hosted by Nigel Bexter-Ellis, Dave Roden and guest star Wilfred Belbram, Jeff Sudakov. The show features the theatrical machines of Edward S. Koizumi.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at prairiearts.org, by emailing prairieartsprinceton@gmail.com or leaving a message at 815-875-2787.

Tickets also will be available at the door. Prairie Arts programming is funded in part by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Princeton Closet.