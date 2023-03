The Mason Memorial Library District will be hosting a story time for kids 5 and younger from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, at 104 W. Main St. in Buda.

Older siblings are welcome to attend. Two stories and a craft will be provided by Birth to Five Illinois from Atkinson. A snack also will be provided.

To register, contact 309-895-7701 or budalib61314@gmail.com. The library is handicap accessible.