March 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Park District to work with local family to bring dog park to Princeton

Park plans to be located at the south end of the prairie grass at Zearing Park

By Jayce Eustice

Zearing Park in Princeton (Tommy Rose for Shaw Media)

A dog park in Princeton came closer to a reality after the Princeton Park District received a call from a local family wanting to discuss donating funds to create the amenity.

Jeanne Hutchinson has donated the funds to the Princeton Park District to fund the building of the dog park and to generate income to help maintain its care.

Hutchinson, who has been a lifelong lover of dogs, believes the creation of a dog park will be a worthwhile asset for the community.

“The Princeton Park District was excited to receive this call and set up the meetings to discuss this possibility,” Executive Director Tammy Lange said. “Matt Wright, Superintendent of Parks, is our resource for the parks and his input was important and very necessary.

“Finding an agreeable location was going to be a challenge for us. After several meetings and discussions with Mike and Jan English, a one-acre park with an area for small dogs inside of the large fenced area is being processed.”

The location of the dog park will be at the south end of the prairie grass at Zearing Park. Lange said that there are a few challenges to work through, but nothing the group can’t overcome.

This area will be away from residences and will be able to be accessed using the far east end of the parking lot.

The time of a start date to break ground will be announced later in the spring or early summer. Hutchinson and the Englishes are just as excited as the district to move forward.

The family also suggested a community contest in the future to name the new addition when the time comes.

The Princeton Park District Board gave their blessing for the district to move forward at the February board meeting. Future plans will include the opportunity for community members and businesses to sponsor added amenities.

